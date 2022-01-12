Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,523,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 274,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 172,351 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,866,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 571,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 509,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,936. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62.

