Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 712 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 75.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NULG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

BATS:NULG traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. 37,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.54. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

