Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after purchasing an additional 47,133 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RTM traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,671. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $136.28 and a 52 week high of $184.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.52.

