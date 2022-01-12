Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000.

NYSEARCA PBW traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $66.93. 5,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,240. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $138.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41.

