Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 39,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

