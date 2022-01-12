Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 40.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,177. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

