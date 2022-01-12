Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA) recently:

1/12/2022 – RADA Electronic Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2022 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

1/6/2022 – RADA Electronic Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $16.00 to $14.00.

12/28/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

12/25/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

12/17/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

12/16/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

12/4/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

12/3/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

11/26/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

11/25/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.96. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

Get RADA Electronic Industries Ltd alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.