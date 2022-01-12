Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 226,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 390,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after acquiring an additional 165,801 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

OTIS traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $86.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,662. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.