Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 52,404 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,173 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,404 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $35,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,875 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.02. 5,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,135. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

