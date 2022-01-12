RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ REDU opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.00.
RISE Education Cayman Company Profile
