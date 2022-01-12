RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.