Zel Price Hits $0.15 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00333248 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00136307 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00084998 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002147 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

