Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 582,092 shares during the period.

Shares of EAGG stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

