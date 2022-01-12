JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 72 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock worth $3,033,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.74. 841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,631. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.30 and its 200 day moving average is $407.22. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

