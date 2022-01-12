JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 875 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after buying an additional 5,978,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $126,432,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

