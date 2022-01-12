Coastline Trust Co Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,486. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.93 and its 200 day moving average is $219.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

