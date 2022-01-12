JNBA Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $389.55. 650,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,232,773. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

