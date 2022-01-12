Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.88. 32,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,534. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.89 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

