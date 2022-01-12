Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,516 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.