South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102,367 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.97. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.