Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 271,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 67,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,534.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.98. 1,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,611. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.94.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

