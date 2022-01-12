Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,560 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of GDS worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of GDS by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after buying an additional 2,027,265 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GDS by 678.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after buying an additional 873,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after buying an additional 865,823 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of GDS by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $28,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. 27,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,180. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

