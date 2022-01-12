Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 338 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.18 and a 200 day moving average of $429.32. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $4,684,576. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.69.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

