Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 338 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.18 and a 200 day moving average of $429.32. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77.
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $4,684,576. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.69.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
