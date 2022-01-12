Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $82,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,086,000 after buying an additional 947,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 283,443 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. 87,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,865,275. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

