DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.15, but opened at $28.44. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 1,369 shares trading hands.

DV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

