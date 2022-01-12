Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 127.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 567.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45,207 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

