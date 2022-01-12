Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

AON opened at $289.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.43. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

