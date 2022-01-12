Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $480.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.17.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $348.00 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.21 and its 200-day moving average is $409.79. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

