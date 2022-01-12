Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

