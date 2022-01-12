Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,804,000 after purchasing an additional 81,443 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,884. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $733.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $709.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.71. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $430.12 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

