Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,068,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $112,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.