Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,493,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,005.07.

NYSE:CMG traded up $4.29 on Wednesday, hitting $1,585.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,741. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,715.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,774.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

