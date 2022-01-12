Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $228.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.30 and a 200 day moving average of $245.73. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

