QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $50,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.69. 35,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,095. The stock has a market cap of $210.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

