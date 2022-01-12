Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.