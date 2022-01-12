HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:HPK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,997. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627 over the last 90 days. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

