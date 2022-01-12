Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,085 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $228.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,503. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.89.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

