Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,242,000 after buying an additional 2,312,176 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in StoneCo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after buying an additional 1,959,261 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in StoneCo by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in StoneCo by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 1,164,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in StoneCo by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,698,000 after buying an additional 1,048,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Banco Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

