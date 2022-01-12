Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 8,550 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 63.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.24.

NYSE:BABA opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $358.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average is $163.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

