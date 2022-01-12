Castle Price Up 181.8% Over Last 7 Days (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 181.8% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $38,223.86 and approximately $61.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00327437 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008397 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000888 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00019655 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

