WBI Investments Inc. Has $840,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,959 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

