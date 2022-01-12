Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) to Sell

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBTX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of SBTX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. 1,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,658. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 121.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 786,148 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 274,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 39.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 348,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 944,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 4,729.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 625,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

