WBI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Star Group worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Star Group in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Star Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Star Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 87,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Star Group, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $405.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Star Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.31%.

About Star Group

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

