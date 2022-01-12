WBI Investments Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,448. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $198.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.51 and its 200-day moving average is $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.