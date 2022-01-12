Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 646,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821,862 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 138,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

