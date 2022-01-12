Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 67,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,997. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

