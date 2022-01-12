Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $43 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,633 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.32% of Masco worth $42,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Masco by 8,366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,747. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.23.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.