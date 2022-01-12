Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,132 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.41. 10,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,434. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

