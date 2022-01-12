Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 459 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,148 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

UBER traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. 133,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,850,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.