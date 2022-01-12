Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,020. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.31. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.21.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

