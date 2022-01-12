Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 67,771 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,771 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $26,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 27.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 83.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $644,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $237.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,987. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.43.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

